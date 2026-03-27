Great Crossing Warhawks dedicate baseball season to teammate Case Wilson

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s been a difficult week for head coach Greg Stratton and his Great Crossing Baseball program after 16-year-old Case Wilson was killed in a car accident on Sunday morning.

“Case was a center fielder,” Stratton shared. “He played a lot on JV. He was going to dress varsity as well, he’s number 45.”

“We got together on Sunday and we talked about playing at a higher purpose, a little different perspective now, never taking another day for granted.”

On Thursday night, the baseball team took the field – each wearing No. 45 – ahead of their first game since they lost their teammate.

“We've relied a lot on our spiritual faith,” Stratton said. “That's where we got a lot of strength from, myself included.”

Prayer was a part of Thursday’s pregame. The baseball team was joined by the softball and girl’s lacrosse team, with the Scott County baseball and softball teams joining the circle as well.

“Then with the uniform, the jersey, we took to center field last night during the pregame, and introduced Case as in the starting lineup,” Stratton described.

The baseball team has warmup shirts with Case’s name and number on the back. The team is also wearing No. 45 stickers on their helmets. Tributes like these will continue for the rest of the season. When the baseball team takes the field, however, it’s their mission to play for Case.

“We want to continue that type of legacy,” said Stratton. “We want to take the way he impacted us and we want to impact other people.”

“I always told the guys, hey, if somebody turns around, if you have a bad day and you turn around, Case was probably standing there smiling, lifting you up. So it's just the type of person that he was.”

As the season continues, what will it mean to play for Case?

“Even when things may not be the best, we still enjoy being around each other and knowing that that's how Case carried himself,” Stratton said. “That was the impact that he had on not just us but also on people around us.”

Great Crossing defeated Ryle 5-1 in the game. The funeral for Case Wilson is being held at the high school on Saturday. Visitation begins at 11 a.m.