Greenhouse effect: Tates Creek Middle School opens greenhouse on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The new greenhouse at Tates Creek Middle School is officially open following a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility on Thursday morning. This project was the idea of Avery Adams, a three year alumni at the middle school.

“It's just beautiful to see, and I’ve always loved sustaining life. And I’ve always wanted to give back to my community,” Adams said after the ceremony.

On Thursday, both Adams and the school’s Agriculture teacher, Eli Parham talked about the Tates Creek community being a food desert, which was a big reason why they worked to execute Adams’ vision.

“There is no access to fresh produce within a thirty-minute walk for many of our students and community members,” Parham explained. “This serves as that produce now. Our students will be producing produce for our community at no price. We'll be giving it out for free,” he added.

LEX 18 Tates Creek Middle School new greenhouse

The school has the greenhouse and the ability to simply give away what they grow thanks to several partnerships, including the one formed with Kentucky State University, the HBCU in Frankfort.

“The future of agriculture is in the hands of our young people, so anything we can do to reach them at an early age is a win for the Commonwealth and our country,” said Dr. Koffi Akakpo, before noting that America has a shortage of future farmers coming through the pipeline.

Making this part of the Fayette County Public School curriculum can, if nothing else, pique a young person’s interest in sustainable forms of growth and agriscience. Parham guided the students, but he said they built this program from the ground up after one student planted the seed.

“To see the students take leadership and make this happen has blown my mind,” he said. “I always knew they could do it; all they needed was the community to support them, and this is what happens."