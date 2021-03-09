Group of pubs, restaurants the latest to sue Gov. Andy Beshear

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A group of pubs and restaurants in Kentucky have sued Gov. Andy Beshear over his COVID-19 emergency orders.

Goodwood Brewing Co., which operates locations in Lexington, Frankfort and Louisville, Georgetown's Trindy's restaurant, and Louisville's Dundee Tavern filed the lawsuit in Scott County Circuit Court on Monday.

The lawsuit calls for the governor to be barred from issuing new coronavirus-related orders in accordance with three bills that passed through the Kentucky legislature this session. Those three bills are House Bill 1, Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 2 and Gov. Beshear is currently contesting those bills.

They're seeking temporary and permanent injunctions to bar current and new orders. In the suit the argue, they've 'struggled to keep their businesses open amid the flurry of executive orders' by the Governor.

The Pacific Legal Foundation represents them. It's a non-profit that defends Americans threatened by what it calls government overreach and abuse.

"We are not seeking anything more than for the governor to follow the law as it has already been written by the general assembly," Attorney Oliver Dunford said.

Dunford believes Beshear's orders expired after the passing of new bills that limit the governor's power in issuing new pandemic-related restrictions. But a Franklin County Circuit Judge blocked the bills in early March saying Beshear made a 'strong case' for his orders.

At his Tuesday briefing, Beshear said the judge made the right decision.

"We are so close to getting all adults vaccinated that this concept now to simply give up on all the things that will help keep everyone safe who hasn't been vaccinated yet... it's just cruel just cruel."

"If necessary, we will take it to the Kentucky Supreme Court," said Dunford.