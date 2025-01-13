Group raising money to build shelter for teen trafficking victims in Madison County

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Madison County-based organization Redeeming Hope is working to build a shelter for teen victims of trafficking and exploitation, hosting multiple fundraisers in the coming weeks to get the project underway.

In 2022, Lisa Foster's daughter, Jordan Morgan, was murdered in her father's Richmond home.

Morgan was 32 years old at the time of her death, and according to Foster, working in a prosecutor's office in Northern Kentucky. She also served on a human trafficking task force.

Foster said she took the pain of her daughter's death and, led by faith, found a new purpose: to build a residential home to house 10-12 girls and a full staff, including social workers.

"The goal is to help these victims, to give them as safe and stable home environment to where they can actually have a productive life," Foster said of founding Redeeming Hope.

Through an assortment of donations, including the land on which they plan to build, Foster's vision is becoming a reality.

While the group's goal is to begin construction in March, it is still looking for the support necessary to fund the project.

Redeeming Hope is hosting a variety of fundraisers, including one in Lexington this Saturday.

Known as the 'Blue Heart Dinner,' the organization is hosting two events to raise proceeds for the Redeeming Hope home.

The first is happening at the Origin Hotel in Lexington on Jan. 18. Tickets can be found here.

The second event will be held at the Historic Boone Tavern Restaurant and Hotel on Feb. 8. Tickets can be found here.

Saturday's event in Lexington will feature a meal, and attendees will have the chance to hear directly from survivors, like Sarah Foley's 16-year-old daughter.

"It's much more common than people realize. It was happening in my own home for several years. I'd been married to that man for 23 years, and I didn't have a clue," Foley said of her ex-husband, who is currently serving 30 years in prison for producing child pornography involving her daughter.

Foley and her daughter now volunteer with Redeeming Hope in an effort to assist other victims who may not have any support from family.

She's encouraging people in Kentucky to learn more about the organization and, if they can, support its mission to create a place for survivors to heal.

"I want my daughter and other victims to know that they are supported by the community, and that their voice counts," she said.