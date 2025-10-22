Growing speaking confidence through Toastmasters in Woodford County

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Approximately 75% of people experience some form of public speaking anxiety. The fear of public speaking, in fact, is called glossophobia.

One organization with clubs around the United States is working to help people grow in their speaking skills and abilities.

Rick Sebree faced this challenge when he received a work promotion.

“I would be speaking in front of people every day,” said Sebree. “I didn't have confidence in my voice.”

In the mid-1990s, Sebree had a stroke. It affected his ability to speak clearly.

“With time and healing and therapy, I was able to get my speech back,” Sebree said. “I had the speech back, but I didn’t have the confidence.”

Sebree’s work promotion prompted him to look for a place where he could build up that confidence.

“I had heard that Toastmasters was a place you could go where they would teach you tips and tricks and be a safe environment where I could get up and speak and mess up really badly and not have to worry about it,” Sebree shared.

Since 1924, Toastmasters has provided a place for people to practice public speaking. That includes the club Sebree is a member of, which meets at Midway University. Megan Hurley is the club president.

“Toastmasters gives us the flexibility to really explore any topic we want to, and then gives us the education to be able to write it and deliver it in a powerful way,” Hurley said.

“It was a very daunting experience to get there and talk in front of people, even though I knew the people were there to help me,” Sebree said of his early meetings.

Now, Sebree has the confidence. It’s on display every Monday evening when he stands up in front of his Midway Toastmasters Club.

“I've seen myself gain confidence in my voice, in what I have to say,” Sebree said. “I can speak to anyone, anywhere about most anything.”

Toastmasters has clubs all across the country, including multiple here in Kentucky. You can find out more at the Toastmasters International website.