Gumbo Ya Ya continues Mardi Gras tradition

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Severe weather threats dampened some Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans, but in the Bluegrass, the spirit of celebration remained strong at Gumbo Ya Ya, a family-owned Cajun Creole restaurant.

On Fat Tuesday, restaurant owners Greg and Tressa Todd served up traditional dishes for the 22nd annual Mardi Gras celebration. The menu featured specialties like shrimp and lobster étouffée, alligator sauce piquante, and king cake made in house.

“You got the music going, you got delicious food. It's fantastic,” said customer Daniel Workman.

Alongside the specials, the restaurant offered popular favorites including chicken Creole, chicken étouffée, red beans, and Maque Choux, which is considered the house favorite.

Regulars, including a handful of Jessamine County firefighters, posted up in line with dozens of others. “They treat us like family, especially me. I think it's because I frequent here so often,” firefighter Brandon Smith joked.

As the day progressed, the line to order extended from the counter to the parking lot, and Todd told LEX 18 that would be the case throughout the evening, “It'll wrap from the register all the way around to this door and then back and then sometimes back towards the bathrooms... It will be like that for hours,” she said.

For many patrons, the long wait was a small price to pay for the sense of community and comfort found at Gumbo Ya Ya. Tressa added, “It’s a place for you to come and know everybody and feel comfortable.”