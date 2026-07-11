'Guns don't make you tough:' Campbellsville community lights a candle for teen killed in shooting

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday evening at the Miller Park Amphitheatre in Campbellsville to honor 18-year-old Jaron Johnson, a high school student from Taylor County who was shot and killed the week before.

Johnson was a star athlete at his high school, a follower in Christ, and an activist.

His mother, Joshalyn Gholston, described her son in the simplest of terms.

"He's amazing. He's angelic. He's positive like to know him is to love him," Joshalyn said.

Police say Johnson was shot and killed on Sunday, July 5, following a fight that broke out in the 1200 block of Penick Road in Lebanon. One person has been arrested in connection to his death.

Those close to Johnson gathered Friday, lighting candles in his honor, singing songs of praise, and sharing stories of love.

"Jaron's heart was so big because he loved everybody in a different way, and he loved everybody for who they were," Joshalyn said.

His father, John Gholston, remembered his son's character both on and off the field.

"Jaron was academically great too. Everything he touched," John said.

Johnson's uncle, who fights back against gun violence, says his nephew was a blessing to everyone and his life was cut short from a senseless act.

“It took me a long time to figure out how I’m gonna talk about this one. You know I do this a lot, but this one’s a little different. I’m just trying to wrap my head around it. This one’s a nightmare, and I’m trying to wake up. But at the same time I really want justice for my nephew and all those involved," said Antaeus Simmons.

John also had a message for others in the wake of his son's death.

"Guns don't make you tough. If you have to have that to make you feel like you are more than you are, then you've got to work on yourself," he said.

Joshalyn said no parent should have to experience what her family is going through.

"I wouldn't wish it on any parent. Like this is just it's a different feeling, it's a different feeling and I would never wish this on anyone," she said.

Free bibles and journals were handed out at the vigil in honor of Johnson's faith and fellowship.