Hail as big as baseballs reported in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Charles Pulliam and his mom Marsha are cleaning up after hail hit northern Harrison County Thursday night.

"The car got hit pretty bad," Charles said as he showed us the damage. "My Dodge truck. Tops of roofs. Everything is damaged."

Some of the hail was the size of a baseball.

Courtesy: Marsha Pulliam

"I've never seen hail this before in my entire life," Charles said.

His mom was able to get a better look at the damage once it was light outside her home along Lafferty Pike in Berry.

"Guttering, siding, glass. The roof. My patio furniture is bent, big holes. It's just everywhere," she said. "Insurance company's gonna love me."

Charles measured some of the holes left in his mom's yard. The largest he could find was two and a half inches deep.

According to Kentucky Farm Bureau, they've received more than 50 claims of hail damage in Harrison County so far. Statewide, claims number nearly 700.