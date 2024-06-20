Hamilton County drug task force seizes over 80 pounds of meth from alleged trafficker

CINCINNATI — Over 80 pounds of methamphetamine was seized by detectives with the Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit after alleged traffickers were caught, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that roughly 81 pounds of the drug were seized on June 18; the meth came to Hamilton County from a drug trafficking organization in California, the sheriff's office said.

Officers learned through their investigation that members of the California organization were using Cincinnati-area short-term rental properties to facilitate shipments of large quantities of meth and other illegal drugs intended for distribution in Hamilton County, according to the press release.

Investigators arrested 49-year-old Reginald Newton, from California, and charged him with possession of drugs and trafficking in drugs.

"It should be noted that this is the largest seizure of methamphetamine by the Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit to date," reads the press release. "The total amount of meth seized by RENU agents in 2024 has accumulated to approximately 122 pounds."

RENU is a joint task force comprised of officers from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Green Township Police Department and Cheviot Police Department.

