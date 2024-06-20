Over $12M awarded to Kentucky organizations for addiction programs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 51 organizations across Kentucky were awarded a total of $12,029,053 in grant funding from the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to bolster prevention, treatment and enforcement efforts, according to Attorney General Russell Coleman.

The Commission is responsible for distributing the Commonwealth’s share of nearly $900 million recovered in opioid settlements.

"This is blood money," said Coleman.

Coleman emphasized the importance of remembering the pain, heartache, and devastation the money represents. So, he believes it's critical to do good with this cash.

"We must be stewards of this money," said Coleman. "We're honoring those we lost by our stewardship and how we use this money effectively."

“Families across this Commonwealth continue to endure the darkness of addiction. But these abatement grants and the programs they support provide a glimmer of hope,” he added. “DV8 Kitchen, Chrysalis House and the other grant recipients are investing in bold ideas to forever change the trajectory of the drug crisis in Kentucky.”

“Through this grant process, we’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand the extraordinary work being done to save lives in Kentucky,” said Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission Executive Director Chris Evans. “I’m grateful to the Commission members and staff for their dedication and partnership that will promote real recovery across this Commonwealth.”

DV8 Kitchen received a prevention grant of more than $150,000 to enhance its employee success mentorship program.

"It's working with each individual person to make sure they have a foundation in recovery, to help them make a plan to remove barriers and obstacles, and to help them navigate a path towards a dream career," said Mindy Street, who thanks to the grant will be able to serve as the full-time manager of the program. "We sit down and we literally make a plan. What school am I going to need? What barriers do I face? Do I have fines that I need to pay off? What am I going to do? So, we sit down and make a plan and meet with them every month and hold them accountable to meet goals and make some progress. And once you get that progress rolling, it motivates them to want to do more."

Street said it's important to see the potential of people in recovery, even when they don't currently see it in themselves.

"A lot of people that come into recovery have never even had a job, let alone aspire for a career," Street said. "We see the potential in them. They don't see it in themselves. And we nurture that and encourage it and once they can see that, nothing's stopping them."

Street knows that's true because she is in recovery herself.

"I had been an IV heroin user for more than ten years," she explained. "Today, I have 1,058 days clean and sober."

The following organizations received grant funding from the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission:

Prevention Grants



Anderson County Local KY- ASAP : $171,100

Supports expansion of school-based prevention efforts and supports law enforcement training.

: $171,100 Appalachian Research & Defense Fund of KY (AppalReD Legal Aid) : $125,000

Supports Project Renew, which provides legal support and wraparound services that help stabilize people in recovery by addressing employment barriers and other destabilizing civil legal issues.

: $125,000 Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass: $185,301

Supports the High School Mentoring program, to empower high school students to become positive role models for younger students.

$185,301 Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana: $200,000

Supports SMART Moves in SMART Spaces, an innovative program aimed at opioid prevention for youth aged 6-18.

$200,000 Carter County Public Library: $101,500

Supports the Sound2Sky Passport initiative by hiring resource specialists to provide greater access to recovery-oriented programming.

$101,500 Covington Partners: $225,450

Supports prevention programming that includes out-of-school-time programs, School Based Health Services, Mentoring, Drug and Violence Prevention and Family Engagement.

$225,450 Cumberland Trace Legal Services / Kentucky Legal Aid: $125,000

Supports Project Renew, which provides legal support and wraparound services that help stabilize people in recovery by addressing employment barriers and other destabilizing civil legal issues.

$125,000 DV8 Kitchen Vocational Training Foundation and DV8 Kitchens: $151,730

Supports the DV8 Employee Success Mentorship Program, which will focus on removing barriers, supporting career path development and job readiness while also supporting recovery and wellness.

$151,730 Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road Council: $59,052

Supports the launch of the building the Bridge to K-12 Girls Leadership project, a community-based prevention program that focuses on increasing girls’ positive childhood experiences.

$59,052 Jewish Family and Career Services : $77,207

Supports enhancement of wraparound services for youth, to include opioid addiction screening and active prevention.

: $77,207 Legal Aid Society : $125,000

Supports Project Renew, which provides legal support and wraparound services that help stabilize people in recovery by addressing employment barriers and other destabilizing civil legal issues.

: $125,000 Legal Aid of the Bluegrass: $125,000

Supports Project Renew, which provides legal support and wraparound services that help stabilize people in recovery by addressing employment barriers and other destabilizing civil legal issues.

$125,000 Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital: $76,552

Supports implementing a hospital-based, pharmacy-led Tapering Program.

$76,552 Operation Parent: $87,011

Supports prevention education for parents of 4th, 6th and 9th grade students in several Kentucky counties.

$87,011 The Safety Blitz Foundation : $126,335

Supports a pilot version of The Coaches vs. Overdoses™ program, which addresses youth opioid misuse, the proliferation of synthetic opioids including illicit fentanyl, through prevention, education, awareness and community drug-disposal programming.

: $126,335 Scott County Sheriff’s Office : $91,847

Supports DARE programming for students in 5th and 9th

: $91,847 Taylor County Schools: $208,824

Supports a school-based prevention program in the Taylor County School District.

$208,824 Three Rivers District Health Department: $320,803

Supports partnership wit the Planet Youth program to implement a population-wide primary prevention process designed to take informed actions to increase protective factors, decrease risk factors and ultimately change the environment of children and youth.

$320,803 University of Kentucky Research Foundation: $380,572

Supports development of prevention coalitions in Fayette County, educating 4th through 12th grade students and building community capacity and engagement around prevention efforts.

$380,572 Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment & Education (Operation UNITE) : $751,850

Supports continuation and expansion of the Educate. Empower. Prevent. Program, which provides prevention training to students from 4th to 12th

: $751,850 Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation: $90,472

Supports the initiation of a Youth Substance Intervention and Prevention program that prevents substance use and abuse and promotes positive youth development and stronger families.

$90,472 WestCare Kentucky : $100,404

Supports Camp Morilla, a free addiction prevention and mentoring day camp program for youth ages 9-12 and their families who have been impacted by family opioid use.

: $100,404 Young Men’s Christian Association of Greater Louisville : $248,487

Supports the YNOW Mentoring Program, which focuses on helping youth develop healthy drug-and violence-free lives.

: $248,487

Treatment & Recovery Grants