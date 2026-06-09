Harlan County deputy named Kentucky's school resource officer of the year

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX News) — A Harlan County deputy who grew up as a self-described at-risk youth is now being recognized as the best school resource officer in Kentucky.

Deputy Josh Sargent, who serves at Wallins Elementary School, was named School Resource Officer of the Year by the Kentucky Association of School Resource Officers at its annual conference Tuesday.

"It really caught me off guard, you know, because I didn't even know I was even considered," Sargent said.

Sargent learned he had won while on vacation when he was shown a video of his kindergarten students at Wallins Elementary congratulating him.

Sargent has served as a school resource officer at Wallins Elementary for four years. He says his passion for the role is rooted in his own upbringing.

"I grew up as an at-risk youth myself," he said. "I got into a little bit of trouble when I was younger, a little mean. And I lacked a few things so I wanted to provide that for others so this is a way for me to give back."

That commitment shows in his work. Sargent serves as a DARE officer and runs multiple programs at the school, including the Junior Deputy Program, a kindness incentive program, and coaches several sports. He is also known for appearing in school TikToks and sharing secret handshakes with students.

Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer said the recognition is well-earned.

"It's just a blessing to have him as one of our deputies," Brewer said.

Sargent says the job goes far beyond security.

"You build something that's a little bigger than your standard, everyday job. You're a role model, you're a mentor, you're a counselor, you're security, you're safety, there's a lot of hats you have to put on each day," Sargent said.

This is the second consecutive year Sargent has been honored. Last year, he received the Regional SRO of the Year award.

When school is not in session, Sargent remains on patrol, serving the community where he grew up.

"There is no other place that I would rather work. When I began policing, it was for the Sheriff's Office and I have so much pride in Harlan County. Coming from that small town you know, that sometimes can be overlooked. We have a grit, a tenacity, a work ethic, that we believe to be unmatched," Sargent said.

Sargent said the award belongs to his family as much as it does to him.

