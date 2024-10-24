Harris, Walz campaign makes stop in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Tim Walz landed in Kentucky on Wednesday afternoon at a private airport in Louisville around 4:30 p.m.

The vice presidential hopeful was on the ground for about two hours before leaving for Raleigh.

LEX 18 was on the tarmac and saw Walz walk off the plane and meet with local dignitaries, including Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg, congressman Morgan McGarvey, former representative John Yarmuth, and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.

LEX 18

Walz spent about an hour at a private fundraising event in Louisville, where he was quoted saying, "In all seriousness, it is a privilege for us to be in this moment, 13 days to show the rest of the world that decency, goodness and the vision that we are to have to live our desires."

He went on to criticize Donald Trump's policy on the southern border. Saying, "Every nation should secure a border, but we can do so with the right resources. We can do so with a sense of fairness."

On Thursday, Walz will visit Durham and Greenville in North Carolina. Then, on Friday, he will campaign in Philadelphia.

Both Pennsylvania and North Carolina are key battleground states.

This was the Walz Harris campaign's first time in Kentucky.