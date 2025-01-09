Harrison Co. man runs out of medication during winter storm, local judge steps in to help

HARRISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — As of Wednesday morning, 83-year-old Wayne Stafford had been without his heart medication for three days due to the winter weather.

"It's bad, it's rough," said Stafford. "My truck has 4 wheel drive and I can't make it out."

Stafford is referencing his 500-foot driveway. He's been trying to clear his property on his own.

"I've been trying to scrape snow and stuff out here but it's hard on me, my chest is hurting," said Stafford.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Stafford called Harrison County judge-executive Jason Marshall and Marshall hand-delivered Stafford's medication about an hour later.

Stafford told LEX 18 that Marshall's actions meant a great deal to him. On a phone call, Marshall responded.

"Anytime you need something you just call me," said Marshall to Stafford.

In a statement to LEX18, Marshall said: