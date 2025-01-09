Harrison Co. man runs out of medication during winter storm, local judge steps in to help

HARRISON CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — As of Wednesday morning, 83-year-old Wayne Stafford had been without his heart medication for three days due to the winter weather.
"It's bad, it's rough," said Stafford. "My truck has 4 wheel drive and I can't make it out."
Stafford is referencing his 500-foot driveway. He's been trying to clear his property on his own.
"I've been trying to scrape snow and stuff out here but it's hard on me, my chest is hurting," said Stafford.
Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Stafford called Harrison County judge-executive Jason Marshall and Marshall hand-delivered Stafford's medication about an hour later.
Stafford told LEX 18 that Marshall's actions meant a great deal to him. On a phone call, Marshall responded.
"Anytime you need something you just call me," said Marshall to Stafford.
In a statement to LEX18, Marshall said:
I want to express my concern for the well-being of Harrison County citizens, particularly our elderly and vulnerable populations, who were affected by the recent winter storm. As County Judge Executive, I felt it was essential to take action and ensure that those in need received the necessary assistance.
Personally, I was out in the community, picking up medications and delivering them to elderly residents who were stranded in their homes due to the extreme weather conditions. It was a small act of kindness, but one that I hope brought some comfort and relief to those who needed it most.
I'm proud of the way our community came together to support each other during this challenging time. Our road department, emergency management team, first responders, and volunteers all played a crucial role in keeping our citizens safe.
As we continue to recover from the storm, I want to assure our citizens that we're committed to providing the necessary resources and support to those who need it. We'll do everything in our power to ensure that our community remains safe and resilient in the face of adversity.