Harrison Co. student found with unloaded gun in backpack, superintendent reports

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The superintendent of Harrison County Public Schools reported in a press release on Friday that a student was removed from school for bringing an unloaded gun in their backpack on the premises.

The release read that school officials discovered the incident and immediately "secured the weapon" and reported it to district security and area law enforcement.

Further, the student was reportedly removed from school and the incident is under investigation by law enforcement.

"All violations of state law by the student or parent will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," the release read.

In a separate incident, officials reported that earlier in the week, a student took a picture with a gun in their home and shared it on social media.

The release stated, "Today is another reminder that all citizens have a responsibility to safely secure all weapons. Parents and guardians, please do not fall victim to a bad decision by a child under your care."