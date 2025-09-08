Harrodsburg farmstand 'The Cozy Coop' feeds the soul

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. — At the corner of Ashley Drive and Hildeen Drive in Harrodsburg, there's a new farmstand that popped up over the summer.

The farmstand, called The Cozy Coop, runs off trust.

“I fully believe in the honor system, this has been open 2 months and I’ve never had anyone take anything or an inkling someone would do that," said Angel Adkins.

Adkins, her husband who served in the military and currently is a Lexington police officer, their daughter River and newly rescued dog Daisy help run the stand.

She cooks without preservatives as often as possible and sources local raw honey and fruit.

“I don’t have anything priced over $5 and I don’t ever plan to," said Adkins. “A big part of the person I am and the way that I was raised is if someone needs help we will give that to them, if someone came up to the stand and said I don’t have the money to afford it we would give them anything they needed,” said Adkins.

Adkins' recipes come from her mother Jennifer. She was Adkins' foster mom who died before the adoption was official.

“From being from Eastern Kentucky, from being a nursing student I see the good and the bad and I love to see the good in people I always say I’m glass half full," said Adkins, "I do my best to show people the love that I give, even if it’s in our little itty bitty stand.”

The Cozy Coop is open 24 hours a day. They accept cash, CashApp, and Venmo.