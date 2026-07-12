Hart County Emergency Management warning of dangerous flash flood conditions

HART COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Department of Emergency Management in Hart County is warning that the ongoing weather is causing dangerous road conditions due to flash flooding.

According to the emergency management team, northern Hart County is particularly at risk of flash flooding and has issued a caution for the following roads: Priceville Road, Raider Hollow Road, Cave Hill Road, Flat Rock Road, KY-728, KY-1140.

"If you do not need to travel, please stay home. Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don't drown. Please use caution, monitor local weather conditions, and share this post to help keep others informed," the team wrote on social media.