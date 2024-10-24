Haunted dolls on display in downtown Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's not just places that can be haunted. If you've ever seen Annabelle or Chucky, you know children's toys can be scary, too.

Mason Rhodus of Mason on Main in downtown Winchester knows that firsthand.

This month, for the second year in a row, 13 dolls are on loan to his shop from 606 Paranormal.

"There are some customers that tell me they walk downtown every morning but they just walk very quickly past the windows," Rhodus told LEX 18. "There's a lot of people who will come stare in the windows and see if they can catch them move."

Those who are brave enough will get the chance to meet them tonight during the "Fall in Love with Downtown Winchester" event happening from 5 to 8 p.m.

Some of the dolls are not considered safe to hold, like a voodoo doll or an antique doll from the early 1800's.

But visitors will get to interact with most of them.

"A lady told me all dolls are haunted, because dolls are loved by children," said Rhodus.

"I don't have any that I keep in the shop with me on a regular basis because, sorry guys, they will creep me out a little bit," he added. "But these guys I love, and I love they hang out with me during the month of October."

Mason on Main is located at 70 S. Main Street.