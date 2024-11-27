'Have a plan': Fayette Mall GM offers insight for holiday shoppers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A visit to Fayette Mall on Wednesday indicated an early start to the shopping season. The halls and stores were crowded soon after the doors opened at 10 a.m.

“Stores have sales from 30 to 50 percent off. Some all the way to 70 percent off,” said Fayette Mall General Manager, Sarah Robinson.

Robinson has been in her current role for three years and served as the facility’s Marketing Director for about a decade before. She knows the secrets to having a successful Black Friday shopping experience.

“The closer to Christmas, the more the deals go away, so better to do it early. And inventory will go fast too,” Robinson added, before acknowledging that not everyone wants to be a pre-dawn doorbuster on Black Friday.

“We will have everything here during the day, so come at any time. It is very busy first thing, so later in the day is a little easier if you're not geared up for doorbusters,” Robinson said.

She also recommends not coming to wander aimlessly. Doing that will not help you or your process and might ruin your experience.

“I think it's really good to come out and have a plan of what you're looking for. That will help decrease your stress as well,” she said.

Do not, however, come for some post-turkey retail therapy, or even to walk off those calories. For Fayette Mall and its owner, that is too early.

“Several years ago, CBL (mall property owner) decided to give Thanksgiving back to the employees, back to the stores and to the customers. We will not be open on Thanksgiving,” said Robinson.

The mall will open Friday morning at 7 a.m. Anchor department stores such as Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods will open at 6 a.m., while JC Penny will open at 5 a.m.

For list of mall hours during the holiday shopping season, and a list of current deals, click here: Shop | Fayette Mall | Lexington KY