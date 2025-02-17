Hazard church begins cleanup process after basement floods

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the 2022 eastern Kentucky floods, Maple Street Church of God became a hub of service for the Hazard community.

“We probably helped about 60 to 70 families,” said pastor Mike Smith. “I guess the term is muck out their mess and prepare for rebuilding, and help people get back on their feet.”

That time around, water came close to the church basement but did not flood. Smith indicated the water was just a few inches from entering the basement. The church was able to serve as a hub, helping families in need in the community.

This time, the church was not so lucky. Water got about five feet high into the church basement. Everything down there was a total loss.

“It was almost like you were in a movie,” Smith said. “I’ve spent many years in this church, both as pastor and before I was pastor. My wife, we were married under the preacher that was here at the time.”

“This is home. To see the devastation and everything that we worked hard for and build up, to totally be destroyed. Words just can’t explain. It was really hard. Heart-wrenching.”

After their years of service in Hazard and beyond, a friend from Tennessee, Charles Atkins with PuroClean, showed up to help the church.

“Our main priority was to get in here, get this church cleaned out, and get it to drying as quick as we can because they’re not lazy people,” Atkins said. “They work hard and they can’t do that without that basement.”

“I like to help, and I don’t like asking for help,” Smith said, “but the good Lord above, He reigns on the just and the unjust, and we praise His name anyway.”

Even today, as cleanup continues, Smith and Atkins took time to go out and check on others in the community.

“We’re going to build back better,” Smith said. “We will bounce back, and we’ll continue to be the light in this community and help others. That’s what we do.”

If you would like to donate or get in contact with Smith or Maple Street Church of God, you can send donations and mail to P.O. Box 784 Hazard, Ky. 41701. You can also call (606) 438-1774.