Hazard High School basketball returns to Rupp Arena for the Sweet 16 after a six-year tournament absence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hazard High School boys' basketball team returned to Rupp Arena for the Boys' Sweet 16, marking the school's first appearance in the state tournament in six years.

School officials canceled classes in Hazard on Thursday so the community could make the two-hour trip to Lexington to support the team. They hope to cancel classes again on Friday.

"Most of these boys come and watch UK play when they were little, and it's their dream to play at Rupp Arena," Kathy Patrick said.

"I am extremely proud of our boys. They worked extremely hard to get here," Patrick said. "As soon as you see all these seats filled, you’ll see most of our student body is here today."

The Bulldogs previously qualified for the state championship in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament. To honor that group, Hazard's director of athletics invited many players from the 2020 team to Thursday's Round of 16 game.

"Worked for a long time, we won a region championship, so of course you want to play here. But it's a good experience to come back and celebrate this team now," Jarrett Napier said.

"It still eats at you, but this makes it a little bit better. This is what we want," Reece Fletcher said.

"I still hear it today. I go around town and people say, 'I wish you had a chance to play at Rupp.' It still stings," Jake Johnson said.

The experience is emotional for the families of current players. Seth Caudill scored four of Hazard's first seven points in Thursday's game.

"Yes, it's emotional, I can hardly talk about it. but I’m extremely happy and very proud of him," Elisha Caudill said.