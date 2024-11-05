Hazardous trees removed from downtown Lexington area, officials report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the city of Lexington reported that the Division of Environmental Services recently removed several hazardous trees from the downtown area with a plan to replace them in the future.

Officials reported that six willow oak trees were evaluated in late summer and were found to be "standing dead," meaning the trees were dead with no green leaves. These trees had not yet fallen.

The trees are considered potentially hazardous and "prone to falling and losing branches during winter weather and high winds," officials added.

According to officials, four of the trees were along Main Street in front of Phoenix Park, and two of the trees were on East Main Street, located between Elm Tree Lane and Martin Luther Kind Boulevard.

After further evaluation from Lexington's Urban and Community Forestry manager, the trees were removed.

The city reported that there are plans to replace the trees at a future date.

