'He couldn't fight for himself': baby boy dies following physical abuse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three-month-old Greyson Torres died from physical abuse, according to the Fayette County coroner.

"He was basically my pride and joy, he has saved me through a lot," said his aunt Gloria Torres.

His parents Amancio Torres-Trevino and Kaela Walker were arrested Tuesday by Lexington Police. They're facing criminal abuse charges.

"I just don't understand why they did this to him, because he didn't deserve this, he couldn't fight for himself, I mean he's only three months," said Torres.

Another aunt, Lora Villasana, told LEX18 Greyson had critical injuries. He was taken off life support Wednesday evening.

"I feel like I failed Greyson," said Villasana. "I think I could have done more, I should have done more, and I feel like I failed my sisters because I should have been there."

In total the bond for both Torres-Trevino and Walker has been set at $150,000 each full fash. Their next court appearance is Monday October 7.

"They need to pay for what they did," said Villasana. "There's going to be justice for Greyson, he deserves justice."

The family is planning a balloon release later this week. A GoFundMe has been created for funeral expenses; more information can be found here.