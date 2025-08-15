'He had challenges': Advocate for the homeless discusses assault charge, extra security

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The arrest of Ronald Witham in Lexington on an assault charge this Wednesday has one of the city’s top advocates for the homeless community a little concerned.

“He wasn’t a member of our (CAC) community, but he would come for services. He had challenges,” Ginny Ramsey said of Witham from outside the Catholic Action Center she oversees.

“About one in every three (unhoused persons) has mental health or addiction issues. So, what about the other two/three who are simply poor, or who are simply trying to make it,” Ramsey wonders.

Ramsey is concerned that the law-abiding members of the homeless community could soon become targets of the added security presence Mayor Linda Gorton said the city will be placing in the downtown area.

“Those who need the help need to get it,” Ramsey said. “But the real solution is to have housing. Everybody wants to have a home. Nobody wants to call the street their home, whether it is people suffering from mental illness, or a mother with children,” she added.

“It’s awful (if) anyone was attacked. I’m not trying to diminish that,” Ramsey stressed of Wednesday’s alleged incident.

Ramsey said the city currently falls between 300-500 beds short of its need and the number could rise (or drop) depending on results of the annual survey that’ll be conducted later this month.

If you’d like to help the center conduct its 3rd Annual Street Survey on August 27th, click here: Catholic Action Center