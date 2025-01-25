‘He has a 60% chance of survival': Donations needed for young boy with cancer

(LEX 18) — Charlie Beasley’s 3-year-old son Rowan has a type of cancer called neuroblastoma; he has a tumor in his stomach.

"We noticed he started not being able to walk,” said Beasley. “I sat him down and he collapsed onto the floor on his bottom and cried."

Neuroblastoma is very aggressive and very rare.

"It was Nov. 7 we found out about the mass, then by Nov. 8 we found out it was cancer,” said Beasley.

Treatment requires chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, and eventually surgery to remove the mass.

"He has a 60% chance of survival, I like to think those are good odds,” said Beasley.

She said the whole experience has been surreal.“It almost feels like we're living in a movie and we're playing the parts we have to play,” said Beasley.

The family is in jeopardy of losing their house and car. They’re asking for help and have a message for those who have already donated: "The people in my community have restored my faith in humanity,” said Beasley. "I would say thank you to every single one of them a million times over."

To donate via their GoFundMe,click here.

