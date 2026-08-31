'He has zero peace': Sentencing in manslaughter case of 20-month-old Joshua Bowen delayed to October

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Sentencing for Briana Johnson and Kyle Guindon has been delayed to October, more than two years after 20-month-old Joshua Bowen was found dead in his mother's Lakeside Manor apartment.

The couple pleaded guilty in June to manslaughter and criminal abuse charges in connection with Bowen's death.

Fayette County Judge Thomas Travis said the court had not received a required pre-sentence investigation report, along with other procedural documents needed before sentencing could move forward. The report, prepared by a probation officer, helps the court determine the appropriate sentence.

"My apologies to everyone concerned. We're gonna have to continue the sentencing today," Travis said.

Bowen was found dead in July 2024. A police citation revealed he suffered from facial bruises, malnourishment, and an injury to his eye.

The delay has been a source of frustration for Bowen's family, who say they have been waiting more than two years for closure.

Jennifer Loudermilk, Bowen's paternal grandmother, said the continued delays take a toll.

"Every time we have to come down here, I find myself getting nervous and sick to my stomach when I know I have to come down here and face all of this. And knowing we have to do it again, it's upsetting," Loudermilk said.

"It's discouraging and upsetting. We're looking for peace in our lives and peace for baby Josh, and we keep wondering if it's ever going to happen," Loudermilk said.

Michelle Johnson, Bowen's maternal grandmother and Briana Johnson's mother, said the family will not find peace until the case is resolved.

"The grass won't grow on his grave, and it's because he has zero peace, and until this ends, it's not going to," Michelle Johnson said.

The family says Bowen was failed by multiple systems, including the Department for Community Based Services, and they plan to keep pushing for accountability.

"Just don't stop until the day that this stops happening. Over and over again," Michelle Johnson said.

Guindon and Johnson's sentencing is rescheduled for Wednesday, October 21 at 1 p.m. in Fayette County Circuit Court.