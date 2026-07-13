'He loved life': Family disputes police findings in self-inflicted shooting death of Tyler Smith

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The family of 18-year-old Tyler Smith, a Lafayette High School graduate, is disputing what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound that killed him on July 4 in the 3800 block of Blue Bonnet Drive in Lexington.

Smith's grandmother, Necee Anderson, and his uncle, Trevon Petty, say the shooting was not self-inflicted and that Smith showed no signs of depression or suicidal tendencies.

"I absolutely do not believe it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Anderson said.

On July 10, Lexington police arrested 20-year-old Bryce M. Chestnut and charged him with evidence tampering in connection to Smith's death.

Anderson and Petty describe Smith as a driven, joyful young man who was always looking for ways to grow.

"Nana, this week I'm detailing cars, next week I am cutting lawns, and the week after that, I am dismantling trees. And always looking to grow to the next level," Anderson said.

Petty echoed that description of his nephew.

"My nephew man he could — I've never seen him upset. I've never seen my nephew mad. I've only seen him be that little dude who was always just happy, always, 'Uncle how can I help?' Always being that big brother to his siblings," Petty said.

Anderson, who works in mental health, said nothing about Smith suggested he was struggling.

"There was nothing about him gave any signs or resemblance of depression. I work in mental health. I know a lot of what that looks like, and I can tell you that there were no signs," Anderson said.

Petty agreed.

"That's not Tyler's character. He loved life. He was the party of the room that he just, that, that was him, so they don't see him doing that at all. I don't see him doing that at all," Petty said.

Anderson said the evidence does not support the self-inflicted ruling and that she wants answers.

"If you were to ask me what do I want to come out of this, I want truth and transparency. I want the same procedural evidence that is given to a child of Caucasian descent, Italian descent. I want that given to my grandson," Anderson said.

For Petty, the case is personal in more ways than one.

"I personally don't want it to be another one of me. Flat out I'm just honest I'm tired. I'm tired and now it hit home. It hits home. It's my nephew laying there," Petty said.

Anderson said the loss has left a void that cannot be filled.

"There is this black hole. There's this lull in there somewhere that when I do my duckling head count, one's missing," Anderson said.

"I'll never exist the same," Anderson said.

She wants the world to know what Smith meant to those who loved him.

"I want you to know that Tyler mattered. That the world is different because he's no longer here. He had a chance to make some great changes. And that was taken away from him," Anderson said.

LEX News has reached out to the Lexington Police Department. They provided us with the following statement:

"This case involves a tragic death and the investigation is ongoing. It is important to note, LexPD Detectives and victim advocates assigned to this case have been in contact with immediate family members on multiple occasions.



As this remains an active investigation, we are not able to discuss specific aspects to maintain the integrity of the case. Detectives are still following up with witnesses and other pertinent information related to this investigation.



We want to encourage anyone with information to contact the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 if they have information that may help the investigation. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 Tips app."

Kayleigh Randle is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Kayleigh at kayleigh.randle@wlex.tv.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we'll make sure to update you with more information as we receive it.