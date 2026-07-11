Police: Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 4, second man charged with evidence tampering

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Police Department has announced that a 20-year-old man is facing charges following a shooting incident that occurred on the morning of July 4.

According to a press release, around 2:36 a.m. on July 4, police officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Blue Bonnet Drive in Lexington in response to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim who was suffering from a reported accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police report the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Following the shooting incident, the Lexington Police Department began conducting interviews and gathering evidence. On Friday, July 10, detectives charged 20-year-old Bryce M. Chestnut with tampering with physical evidence in relation to the shooting incident, according to the press release.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the Lexington Police Department is encouraging residents with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers through phone at (859) 253-2020, online at this link, or through the P3 Tips app at this link.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.