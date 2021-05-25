'He stood between good and evil': Remembering Ofc. Jason Ellis

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday marks eight years since the death of Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis, who was shot and killed on his way home from work. His death has not yielded any arrests.

"We are all plagued by the events of that night and why no one has been brought to justice," BPD Assistant Chief Kevin Thompson said Tuesday, at a service honoring Ellis.

Ellis was shot and killed on the Exit 34 ramp off the Bluegrass Parkway in the early morning hours of May 25, 2013.

His death is one of five unsolved murders in Bardstown over the last eight years. Those include the disappearance and presumed death of Crystal Rogers.

"It's disappointing," said Kris Bratten, Ellis' mother-in-law. "But we still hold faith and my daughter has always said, 'When the time is right, God knows.' And we're just waiting for the right time."

Eight years later, Bratten is committed to ensuring that Ellis' memory does not fade from peoples' minds. She said it is important that people remember Ellis for how he served and protected the community.

"I want that to be what everybody thinks about," she said. "He stood between good and evil. And he was the sacrifice."

During the ceremony Tuesday, Thompson said that police are still actively seeking answers in connection with Ellis' death.

"We know there is information out in the community that is vital to hold the person or persons accountable for this heinous crime," Thompson said.

The FBI and Kentucky State Police continue to investigate the case. The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the perpetrator(s) of the crime.