'He was a friend to many': Deceased London police officers honored at headquarters

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Not too many dry eyes inside the London Police Department where the two officers who died in 2022 were honored. It’s been a rough 14 months for those who work here.

“The men and women of this department are the best of the best,” said Chief Chuck Johnson. “They carry on, do the job outstanding, but it’s a struggle,” he added after unveiling the new memorial wall that’ll honor Sergeant Logan Medlock and Lieutenant Travis Hurley. Hurley died of complications from COVID-19 last January. Medlock was killed in the line of duty by an alleged drunk driver the night before Halloween.

“He was going to look for a DUI driver when he left,” explained Sgt. Drew Jackson, who was there the night Medlock was killed.

Sgt. Medlock was among the very best at apprehending impaired drivers, in fact, following Monday's ceremony a second took place to present his family with two Governor’s Awards he had won, one of which was for impaired driving arrests.

“My son was dedicated to DUIs. That’s what he wanted to do, wanted to saves lives, get drunks off the road, impaired drivers off the road. Unfortunately he lost his life. We lost a son, lost a husband, a father,” said Major Randy Medlock of his son.

“He should be here to accept the awards, but don’t get me wrong, I’ll gladly do it for him,” Major Medlock added.

Sometimes irony can be as cruel as it is coincidental. Because Sgt. Medlock died while patrolling for impaired drivers, he probably saved another life, or lives in so doing.

“No doubt. No doubt,” Sgt. Jackson said was when told that that’s probably what happened on the night of October 30.