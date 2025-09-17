"He was my world': Brother of teen killed in Frankfort home invasion is now hoping for justice

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kobie Brownlee is still trying to process the death of his brother, 16-year-old Chirome Avant Randle, who was shot and killed during a Frankfort home invasion on Sunday.

"Just complete disbelief," he said. "I never expected something like this to happen, especially to someone like my brother."

Investigators say that 27-year-old Makale Marks shot Randle and another man in an apartment on Ashwood Court.

As LEX 18 has reported previously, a search of court documents reveal that Marks has a history in the justice system, one that includes drug and gun charges over the last several years.

Frankfort Police Assistant Chief Scott Tracy previously told LEX 18 that officials were able to make significant breaks in the case early, leading to Marks' arrest.

Now, three days after his brother's death, Brownlee is addressing gun violence.

"If you're not expecting it, it can happen and stuff like that, we just need to put the guns down and love one another," he said.

Brownless is now holding on to the memory of his baby brother, and is hoping that justice is served.

"He was my world, honestly, and he wouldn't even hurt a fly," Brownlee said.

A GoFundMe has been organized for Randle's medical and funeral expenses. Click here to donate.