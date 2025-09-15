Police: 1 person arrested in shooting investigation, 2 people in critical condition

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — A Frankfort man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Frankfort Police Department.

In a press release, Frankfort police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on Ashwood Court in Frankfort at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Sunday. Police say once they arrived, they located two victims, a juvenile male and an adult male, with gunshot wounds.

Those two victims were transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital and are in critical condition, according to police.

Officers say they identified and arrested 27-year-old Makale L. Marks of Frankfort in connection with the shooting.

Marks faces these charges:



Burglary, first-degree

Assault, first-degree

Wanton Endangerment

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon

This is an active and ongoing investigation, and no further details are being released at this time.