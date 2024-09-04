'He was truly loved': Family remembers cyclist killed in crash

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — On August 25, a cyclist and vehicle collided on Ironworks Road in Scott County. According to the coroner, 39-year-old Jonathan Hensley died as a result of the crash.

“He was an amazing father, a wonderful brother, amazing son to his mom and dad,” said Hensley’s wife, Rose.

Sitting down with LEX 18, Rose shared a long list of titles and achievements of her late husband.

Jonathan worked as a senior engineer for Toyota. Outside of work, Rose described him as an adventurer and avid traveler.

To their kids, he wore the title of dad proudly.

“He was loving, he was playful,” said Rose, recounting stories of Jonathan with their 8-year-old and 19-month-old.

“I'm hoping he's here and will guide me in some way because I'm lost,” said Rose.

Rose said the two met in Texas before moving to Georgetown for Jonathan’s job. Adventurers at heart, they both felt the world was a lot bigger than Scott County.

“That was actually our future goal, we had that plan for both of us, when we retire we were gonna travel a lot, we were gonna go to places, even this summer we were gonna go to Japan,” said Rose.

Rattling off a list of countries the family hoped to visit, Rose said, “We wanted to see the world, we wanted to live more life together, my husband worked so hard and saved so much and financed and made himself ready for that future, and it's gone.”

Navigating the loss of her partner and rock, Rose said she hopes people remember Jonathan as the traveler, cyclist, woodworker, engineer, and more than anything, the family man.

“He was truly loved.”

Friends of the family have organized a GoFundMe to support the family. You can donate here.