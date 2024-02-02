'He will forever be in our hearts': Kentucky groundhog dies on Groundhog Day

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — We introduced you to Major the groundhog this morning on LEX 18 News at Sunrise in celebration of Groundhog Day. He lived at Second Chances Wildlife Center in Bullitt County after he was rescued as a baby.

Meet Kentucky's rescue groundhogs

Sadly, the center reports Major died overnight at 10 years old.

"He was making his impact. We knew this was coming," the center said in a Facebook post. "His passing was due to age (almost 10) and heart issues brought on by age. He was full of amazing energy up until the end. He will forever be in our hearts. It's a sad day for us at the Center, especially those who have been with us his whole life."

However, he was able to pass on his prediction to the other groundhog living at the center, Josie Burrows.

She predicted spring this morning.