Health officials encourage vaccination amid measles outbreak in Woodford and Fayette counties

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Health officials are warning about an ongoing measles outbreak in central Kentucky following confirmed cases in Fayette and Woodford counties.

"It is one of the most deadly infectious viruses. But it's also the most preventable," said Cassie Prather, Woodford County's Public Health Director.

The vaccination rate for kids entering kindergarten next year in Woodford County is below 90%, a statistic that concerns Prather in the wake of three confirmed measles cases found in the county.

"We have at-risk communities, at-risk populations, and so kids, immune-compromised, senior citizens, things like that, would make someone more susceptible. But, if you're vaccinated, you're 97% protected," Prather said.

State health officials report four total cases of measles connected with the outbreak in Fayette and Woodford counties. An additional, unrelated case was confirmed in Todd County last week. There have been seven measles cases total in Kentucky this year.

The cases in Woodford County are from one household and could potentially have been due to travel. They were identified by a local doctor due to the virus's unique rash. The county was alerted on Friday, and those individuals are now recovering.

Prather says if you were exposed, you will be contacted directly.

"If they have been identified as being at-risk--exposed, we will be in touch with them. Make sure all of their questions are answered. And they know what to do if they should develop symptoms," Prather said.

An exposure happened at the Riney B Aquatic Center on June 20. However, this isn't a new case, just an exposure that originated from a known case in Woodford County. Health officials say if you were there and were vaccinated, there's no cause for alarm.

"We have about a two week window where we're really just trying to make sure that we've gotten everybody the information that they need, the symptoms they need to look out for. And they can alert us and we can get them tested with a very quick turnaround," Prather said.

For now, Prather stresses not to be alarmed but to talk to your doctor if you have any concerns and make sure you and your family are up-to-date on your MMR vaccine doses.

You can call the Measles Hotline at (855) 598-2246 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for answers to general measles questions.

Measles is characterized by a high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

