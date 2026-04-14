'He'll be greatly missed': Scott County remembers SRO, Deputy David Hodapp

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County community is mourning the loss of dedicated school resource officer Deputy David Hodapp, who died unexpectedly on April 8. The 55-year-old father and 11-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office is being remembered by the community for his devotion to students and public service.

Beyond the duties of his badge, Hodapp mentored youth through the Explorer Program for aspiring law enforcement officers, visited nursing homes, attended high school ball games, and adopted dogs from the local animal shelter.

"He was just so patient and loving and caring. Because of the person he was, it made him an example of what an SRO should be," Deputy Clogston said.

The sudden loss has rippled through Scott County, leaving students and colleagues struggling to process his death. Clogston noted that students, including his own son, are taking the news hard.

"They're taking it hard…they all cared about him a lot," Clogston said.

"Devastating. I'd just spent some time with Deputy Hodapp a couple weeks ago…to hear that he had passed somewhat suddenly, it tore us down," Scott County Sheriff Jeremy Nettles said.

The community held two visitations to honor Hodapp. Students and staff gathered on Monday night, while friends and colleagues, including law enforcement agencies from Bourbon, Jessamine, and Fayette counties attended on Tuesday to show their support.

Instead of traditional black attire, friends and colleagues wore sports jerseys to the visitations to honor Hodapp's love of sports and joyful life.

"Deputy Hodapp's daughter Abbey, she wanted it to be lighthearted, and this is what David would want,"

By the end of the visitation on Tuesday, tributes and messages coverered Deputy Hodapp's patrol vehicle.

"He'll be greatly missed," Nettles said.

Kentucky Sen. Matt Nunn, R-Sadieville, released a statement following following Hodapp's funeral.