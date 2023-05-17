Help choose and celebrate Lexington's 'Unsung Heroes'

LEIXNGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This year's Leadership Lexington class needs help choosing the city's "Unsung Heroes" — the people who keep our community running but don't always get recognized for their work.

That's why one of their projects is organizing what they're calling the Lexington Unsung Heroes Ball on August 5. They'll spend the night honoring seven deserving people in public and civic service positions from across Fayette County.

You can nominate someone here.

According to pastor and Leadership Lexington member Bradley Thomas, anyone can be nominated, from teachers and nurses to paramedics and sanitation workers.

"It's an opportunity to just love on, appreciate and thank many of the people who make our city great that we don't see every day," Thomas said. "People that are behind the scenes, the unsung heroes."

Maj. Derek Roberts with the Lexington Fire Department explained why it's important to recognize the people whose work often goes unnoticed or unrecognized.

"Everyone appreciates that recognition, and you don't always get it," he said. "I think that's just one of the biggest things, having someone recognize and appreciate what you're doing on a daily basis."

Nominations are due by June 30. Businesses can also get involved through sponsorship opportunities.

From the Leadership Lexington class website: