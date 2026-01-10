Henderson Police locate 200 pounds of marijuana during routine traffic stop

HENDERSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A traffic stop near an elementary school on Friday led to Henderson Police locating approximately 200 pounds of marijuana, the agency reports.

According to a social media post, officers detected a "strong odor" of marijuana while approaching a vehicle during a routine stop. The driver also told officers a firearm was in the glove compartment of the vehicle.

"Officers first located a rifle-style firearm on the floorboard and then another handgun in the center console safe," the agency wrote. "Officers could still smell the odor of marijuana coming from the bed of the truck and once officers opened the tailgate, they observed multiple large black trash bags."

The driver told officers that in those bags was approximately 200 pounds of marijuana that he transporting from Indiana to Kentucky.

"Finding drugs and weapons especially in a school area is a sobering reminder of why proactive patrols are so vital. We are incredibly proud of our officers for their diligence in keeping these substances out of our neighborhoods and away from our children," the agency continued.

The investigation remains ongoing.

