Henry Clay Estate announces new program for Black History Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Ashland Henry Clay Estate is full of history on display, from the items and artifacts to the building itself. Each relic and each story has plenty of lessons, both good and bad.

“We should always honor Henry Clay for the work that still continues today in America that he began,” said Sen. Reggie Thomas (D-KY). “And yes, Henry Clay was a slaveowner. He owned slaves. That just reflects the fact that life is complicated, and as mankind we’re full of contradictions. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t honor those things that are good and acknowledge that sometimes the things that happen are not so good.”

“There’s always a lot to learn from history and we do have much to celebrate, but we really are focused on looking at every chapter of our history,” Mayor Linda Gorton added.

The Henry Clay Estate announced a new program starting during Black History Month called “When Reason Sleeps, Brutality Walks Free.” It’s a tour that tells stories of black individuals who lived at the estate.

“We’re just looking for opportunities to share our history, or history to be shared in a good, honest way,” said Lexington councilmember James Brown, Council At-Large. “We know all of the history is not good history, but it’s the truth, and I think that’s what people want to hear and that’s what people want to know.”

There are also some new art pieces on display, and the estate announced a large, seven-foot sculpture will be added in the future.

The 250Lex Commission designated history as the theme for February, and there will be special black history-centered events and celebrations throughout the city this month. The Henry Clay Estate will participate, with free admission on Feb. 17 and Feb. 22.

“Black history is American history, it’s Lexington’s history, it’s world history,” Brown said. “I think just continuing to be intentional about February being Black History Month and focusing on that aspect of it I think gives an opportunity to bring more people together to learn about each other.”

The tour for “When Reason Sleeps, Brutality Walks Free” will be offered Tuesdays through Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tours will also be offered on free admission day on Feb. 17. You can book a tour for the free admission day here, and you can learn more about the Henry Clay Estate at henryclay.org.

