Here's how you can help those affected by Kentucky flooding

(LEX 18) — With hundreds still unaccounted for and new rounds of flooding reported in some counties Monday, the flooding emergency in eastern Kentucky is ongoing.

But people and organizations in other parts of the state are already raising money and gathering donations to help those in need.

Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon

Coach John Calipari, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s basketball team host an open practice with Rupp Arena, the American Red Cross, and LEX 18 to support the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon .

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Established by Gov. Andy Beshear, the relief fund is set up to help those affected by the flooding.

UPS and Kroger

Kroger and UPS are working together to collect and deliver donations of cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items, including baby wipes. According to the donation drive announcement, other types of donations will not be accepted, as they can overwhelm aid personnel managing and distributing donations. Donations are being collected at the Lexington Kroger locations at 3175 Beaumont Centre Circle and 3101 Richmond Road.

Appalachian Regional Health

Appalachian Regional Healthcare is raising money through the ARH Foundation Flood Relief Fund . They are also accepting donations at their Lexington office at 2260 Executive Drive. The accepted donations there are cleaning supplies, baby formula, diapers and supplies, pet food and supplies, pillows, blankets, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food, water, can openers, disposable plates, utensils, gloves, buckets/ bucket lids, heavy-duty gloves, mops, floor squeegees, paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags, bleach, Lysol, flashlights, batteries, underwear, socks, children’s clothing, laundry detergent, and rubber boots.

Christian Appalachian Project

The Lexington office of the Christian Appalachian Project is accepting donations of cleaning supplies and bottled water only. They are not accepting any clothing donations. Donations can be made Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 2528 Palumbo Drive.

Floyd County

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, the Wayland and Garrett areas need buckets, mops, and squeegees. The Floyd County Judge Executive has also requested cleaning supplies and shovels. Donations are being dropped off at the Martin Community Center in Floyd County.

Fayette County Sheriff's Office

The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff is also accepting donations through Friday, August 5. They're accepting the following items:

Bottled water and Gatorade

Individually packaged non-perishable food items (granola bars, fruit cups, tuna packets, etc.)

Paper plates and utensils

Gift cards

Generators

Baby food/formula/diapers

New clothes and shoes/toys/blankets/sheets

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Cleaning supplies

Donated items may be delivered to the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff, located at 150 N. Limestone in the Fayette District Court building. You can also call (859) 262-1771 to request that a donation be picked up.

A number of other organizations and direct mutual aid groups are also accepting donations. Appalshop, based out of Whitesburg, compiled an extensive list of resources and places to donate.