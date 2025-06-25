Hidden door showroom open in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you walk into Murphy Door, you will first see bookshelves, cabinets, and mirrors – nothing that looks like a door. With a closer look, however, you’ll see that these furniture pieces are actually incorporated into hidden doors around the room.

“As people come into the showrooms and they see all these doors, it's almost overwhelming,” said Curtis Leishman, chief operations officer for Murphy Door. “Everything opens and everything is a trap door or a secret door or a hidden function.”

It’s almost like something out of a spy movie. You never know what might be hiding behind a portrait, a cabinet, or a bookshelf. Leishman walked to one of the bookshelves and pulled on it, sliding the shelf to the left.

“When you pull it slides open and gives you access to the space behind,” he said. The door could reveal a vault, the entrance to a playroom, or a television room.

The hidden door idea started off as a way to cleverly conceal areas in the name of security. Online influence has since revealed to Leishman and the company the other ways hidden doors can impact a space.

“That's only a very small market of people that are really looking for the hidden concealed panic rooms,” Leishman said. “We really offset from there and started creating usable indoor furnishing which is, you know, creating additional square footage in your home.”

The doors do have practical uses like turning doorways into storage spaces and providing an extra layer of security. At the same time, they are, simply put, cool.

The Murphy Door showroom just opened on June 20. It's the first of its kind for the company.