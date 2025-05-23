High school teens can workout for free during Planet Fitness summer program

(LEX 18) — Teenagers this summer will have the chance to workout for free at Planet Fitness from June 1 through Aug. 31 with its High School Summer Pass program.

According to a press release, high school teens from ages 14 to 19 can register for the program on the Planet Fitness website.

This year marks the fifth time Planet Fitness has activated the program, which the release read has helped millions of teens create better fitness habits during summer.

The gym noted that teens will have the opportunity to "prioritize their mental and physical wellness goals" during a time when extracurricular activities and sports may not be available while school is out.