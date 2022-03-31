High winds cause damage, fires across central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — A red flag warning was in effect across Central Kentucky Wednesday as high winds whipped through the region.

The wind created headaches for firefighters in several counties. In Rowan County, Emergency Management Director Jarred Moore said about five small wildfires started throughout the day.

He said one burned about 15 acres and destroyed two structures, including one house. Moore said no one was living in the house that was destroyed. Firefighters were able to save another home from the flames. By Wednesday evening, all the fires were out.

Firefighters in Lexington stayed busy responding to reports of mulch fires across the city. On McConnells Trace Wednesday afternoon, a fire started in some bushes near a home. A neighbor saw the mulch burning and was able to get the flames out with a garden hose before firefighters arrived. The fire melted some siding away from the home, but did not get inside.

Late Wednesday evening, the wind blew down a large tree along Elm Tree Lane, north of downtown Lexington. The tree took down a power line when it crashed down onto the middle of the street between Fifth Street and Sixth Street. According to an online outage map, about 78 people were without power. No one was hurt when the tree came down.

In Harrodsburg, a fast food signpost crashed down onto a worker's car as it was parked in the lot. It happened at the KFC/Taco Bell along Highway 127. The sign smashed the rear end of the car. Harrodsburg Police told LEX18 management said they would pay for the damage to the worker's car. No one was hurt.