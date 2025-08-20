Hiker's dog rescued while having medical emergency on Wolfe County trail

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A medical emergency left a hiker's dog in danger, resulting in a rescue by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team.

WCSART reports they received a call just after noon Tuesday where a hiker's dog was having a medical emergency. The hiker was able to provide a general location and "along with the locator link sent to his mobile device, we knew their exact location," the team said on Facebook.

When crews arrived at the location along Swift Creek, the dog was found "unable to walk under his own power," and although heat and humidity could have played a role, the preexisting condition presented during the trip.

"Team members packaged the dog in the stokes basket and began the long and difficult carry-out," WCSART said. "The heat, humidity and steep trail was also having an impact on our team members. As a result, we contacted our friends from Powell County Search & Rescue for some additional manpower."

Crews exited the trail around 4 p.m.