Historic 26-acre village now up for grabs in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Calling all history buffs! Take a step back in time with a historic 26-acre one-of-a-kind property located in Rockcastle County, now up for grabs.

Ten cabins, a church, a schoolhouse and much more all sit on this historic plot of land, with some buildings dating back to the 1700's.

"This property means a lot to me," said Reator Victoria Caldwell. "I've actually been in some weddings here and different things,so,um,it was,it's a cool opportunity to get to showcase something so unique, so much history here."

Caldwell said the original owner of the property purchased cabins from around Kentucky and brought them here, with the goal of restoration and preservation. The sellers bought the homestead 14 years ago, and later found antiques to furnish the buildings.

Visitors will find a general store, as well as trapper's cabin, built in the 1700's near Fort Boonesborough.

"The fireplace is hollow, the top, and if you open it up, there's a bone saw in there," said Eugune, one of the sellers. "It's said that it's Abraham Lincoln's father, so I don't know,but there's a lot of rumors that go around about the place."

A bell from a Civil War train still rings inside the 1800's church, which also has stained glass windows. The chapel was even featured in the 2021 movie The Devil Below, staring Will Patton.

Today, the sellers say the possibilities are endless.

"We thought of like homesteading places or tours even for the elementary school and things just to learn about history. There's a lot of rich history here," Lori, another seller, said.

And you don't need a history degree to appreciate the location.

"I think whoever buys it will love it," Eugene said. "I mean, it's just quiet. I mean,you're sitting here, you don't hear nothing but the animals."

