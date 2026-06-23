Historic all-women cross-country Air Race Classic makes a stop in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — The Air Race Classic, an all-women cross-country air race with nearly 100 years of history, touched down in Frankfort Tuesday as part of its three-day, 2,400-mile journey across the United States.

More than 100 pilots of all ages, from collegiate crews to experienced commercial aviators, are participating in the race, which began Tuesday morning in East Alton, Illinois.

Frankfort's Capital City Airport served as the first refueling and hospitality stop, where members of the Kentucky Bluegrass 99s, an all-women pilot organization, were on the ground to welcome the racers.

Susan Glisson, chapter chair of the Kentucky Bluegrass 99s, described the range of competitors taking part.

"They can be anything from UPS captains to just fly-for-fun people," Glisson said.

Pilots had the option to stop at Capital City Airport or continue on without landing.

"When they pass the timing line they have a choice: they can do a fly by to continue, the next stop for them will be Spartanburg, South Carolina. If they need fuel, come in and have hospitality, food and all that, they'll stop here," Glisson said.

From Frankfort, the racers will travel to Spartanburg, South Carolina, before continuing on to stops in Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Montana, and Wisconsin. The race concludes in Mount Vernon, Illinois, on June 26.

The race carries deep historical roots. Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart flew in the very first edition of the event, then called the Powder Puff Derby.

"She participated in the very first Powder race in 1929. She came in third in the heavy class. But the winner of that race, her name was Louise Thaden. They raced from Santa Monica California to Cleveland Ohio," Glisson said.

Among this year's competitors is Evelyn Passejna, Caroline Yuska, and Josey Campbell, flying as a crew from Western Michigan University.

"It's just been so inspirational and in an industry where it's so dominated by men, to have such a woman-dominated race, and our tower controller, when we departing was a woman, and everyone was so excited. It's just that camaraderie and the legacy that we are leaving has been amazing and I'm so glad to be a part of it," Passejna said.

Veteran pilots Nancy Rohr and Alicia Sikes are also among the competitors. The two have decades of experience between them, with Rohr flying since 1983 and Sikes taking to the skies since 1985.

For Sikes, this is far from her first time in the race.

"I've done it for quite a while, this is my 10th race," Sikes said.

For all of them, Glisson said, the race means something beyond competition.

"When you race the race, you're part of history. Your name is in history as a woman pilot who flew this race," Glisson said.

If you'd like to learn more about the Air Race Classic, click here.

If you'd like to learn more about the Kentucky Bluegrass 99s, click here.

