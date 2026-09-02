Historic Lyric Theatre announces leadership change, says programs will continue

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX News) — The Board of Directors of the Historic Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center announced Wednesday that Christian Adair will no longer serve as executive director, effective immediately.

In a news release, the board said it has put a management transition plan in place to ensure uninterrupted operations, protect the theater's physical and digital assets and maintain oversight during the leadership change.

"The Historic Lyric Theatre is a vital community institution and an important part of Lexington's East End," Board Chair Wallace Barber said in a statement. "The Board is focused on operational excellence, responsible financial stewardship, transparency, policy compliance, and a safe, welcoming environment for patrons, partners, staff, volunteers, and the community."

Christian Adair posted a statement on Facebook:

By now, some of you may have seen the news, my time as Executive Director of The Historic Lyric has come to an end. The reason I was given: the Board wanted to move in a different direction.

Leading The Lyric has been one of the greatest honors of my career, building a place rooted in love, inclusion, and equity for our whole community. I'm proud of what we built together, and I leave it stronger than I found it.

Now, I'm turning my full energy to the Male Mentoring Institute (formerly Alpha League Inc.), continuing the work of uplifting young men and advocating for those whose voices too often go unheard.

To this community: thank you. I'm not going anywhere, still here, for the people.

According to the release, all scheduled events, programs and community activities will continue as planned, and the facility remains open and fully operational. The board did not provide a reason for Adair's immediate departure from the executive director position.

Upcoming programs include the Roots & Heritage Spades Tournament in September, the Breeders' Cup Purple & Blues Concert in October, the Black Santa Experience & Vendor Fair in December, and weekly Free Community Tuesday activities such as dance, yoga and movie screenings.

"The Board is committed to preserving the Lyric's legacy while strengthening the organization for the future," Barber said. "We look forward to continuing to serve Lexington through high-quality cultural programming and community engagement."

The Historic Lyric Theatre originally opened in 1948 on East Third Street and served as a cultural and entertainment hub for Lexington's African American community. The venue hosted famed performers including Ray Charles, B.B. King and James Brown. It later reopened as a restored cultural arts facility focused on preserving and celebrating diverse cultures, with a special emphasis on the African American experience.

