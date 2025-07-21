Historic Marylou Whitney estate in Lexington listed for $6.1 million

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Socialite and philanthropist Marylou Whitney's historic Lexington farm has been put on the market following the death of her third husband, John Hendrickson, who passed away in August 2024.

The 72-acre estate, which dates back to 1782, is listed at $6.1 million and is being described by the listing agency as a "once in a generation opportunity."

"It's sad…sad, bittersweet. I hope someone takes it and keeps it as is, tries to keep the history to it and enjoys it," said Jouett Redmon, the stables manager who grew up on the storied property.

Redmon, whose father was the manager before him, says the grandeur of the estate is matched only by the generosity of its namesake. He praised the Whitney family for their investment in the community.

The widow of Cornelius Vanderbilt Whitney, Marylou Whitney funded cancer research and donated to Cardinal Hill Hospital.

Yet, most of her time at Churchill Downs or Saratoga, where her family's legacy is preserved in the estate's trophy room.

"Being a horse person, as soon as I see the two golden trophies behind us, the Derby trophies, then when you see the Belmont bowl, that's just astonishing," Redmon said.

The socialite of the horse racing world, Whitney's Derby parties brought politicians and celebrities to the estate on Bryan Station Road. There, she hosted extravagant events in the glass-topped atrium hovering over an Olympic-sized pool.

"Oh, the parties were very interesting. Princess Margaret was one guest, then of course President Ford, Gene Kelly, John Wayne, and a lot of royalty from other countries," Redmon said.

The property, purchased by CV Whitney in 1951, includes a guest house, a horse barn and pasture, and a chapel once owned by Daniel Boone's wife. The main residence alone is 8,400 square feet.

"And of course the views,” said Redmon. “When you step to the back of the house, you overlook the Elkhorn Valley and it's gorgeous.”

As he reminisced on Whitney's legacy and his own upbringing at the estate, Redmon said he hopes the historic estate will end up in the right hands.

You can view the estate's listing here.