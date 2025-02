ERLANGER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five women in Erlanger made history on Saturday, serving on the city's first all-female fire crew.

The Erlanger Fire/EMS Department made the announcement on Saturday, saying the achievement is a "testament to the dedication and grit of our firefighters."

The crew includes Lieutenant Lindsay Lang, Lieutenant Keiana Sherman, Paramedic/Firefighter Whitney Williams-Farrell, Paramedic Kristi Trenkamp, and EMT/Firefighter Hannah Dennis.