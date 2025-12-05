History meets holiday magic during Illumination at Ashland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Henry Clay Estate in Lexington is blending centuries of history with Christmas tradition this weekend, offering visitors a unique glimpse into how the holidays have evolved over time.

Ashland, the historic home of Henry Clay, will host candlelight tours Saturday, Dec. 6th, showcasing holiday decorations and artifacts that tell the story of Christmas celebrations from the 1800s to today.

"Some amazing decorations, some artifacts, and some stories we don't often get to tell," said Eric Brooks, chief curator at Ashland.

Henry Clay called Ashland home from around 1807 until his death in 1852, and Brooks said that letters reveal a much different approach to Christmas than modern celebrations.

"When we look at his correspondence, often he was working, like working in the Capitol in the Senate on Christmas Day. It was not a holiday people took off typically, decorations were minimal," Brooks said.

But Christmas has evolved, and today visitors will find uniquely decorated trees throughout the house, including one dedicated to music. The displays also feature historic toys.

"I think the toys are really interesting. To see what kids played with and how they played is a fascinating thing," Brooks said.

Jim Clark, executive director of the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation, hopes Kentucky families will experience the estate's atmosphere during the special weekend event.

"It's a great time for people to experience Ashland in a different way. Even for people who have come for tours in the past, they get to see the house in the evening, which is very different," Clark said.

Saturday's festivities will also include wreath workshops, Santa selfies, live music and local vendors. The tree lighting ceremony begins at dusk, with the first candlelight tour starting at 6 p.m.

Get tickets here.

