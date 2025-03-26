Hit-and-run involving teenager in Pulaski County under investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A hit-and-run involving a teenager on Monday in Pulaski County is currently under investigation.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a 16-year-old was running along the roadway when she was struck by the passenger mirror of a Chevrolet Avalanche.

The vehicle "never slowed down and continued to move, failing to stop and provide aid to the victim," police said.

A bystander driving behind the vehicle stopped to help the victim and reportedly watched as the vehicle, while driving erratically, swerved off the roadway and struck the victim.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and released.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified, and criminal charges are "imminent pending further investigation," police said.

